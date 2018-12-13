© melpomenem dreamstime.com

Alelion qualifies for 1.8 M€ in EU loans

Alelion Energy Systems has qualified for unconditional loans of in total 1.8 M€ from the European Institute of Innovation & Technology, EIT, a body of the European Union.

Alelion has received this loan for the continued development of Alelion’s proprietary system for smart energy management, Alelion Intelligent Energy System, AIES. EIT believes AIES can be of major significance for building a more sustainable European energy system with lower emissions of carbon dioxide, the company states in a press release.



AIES is an energy management system developed by Alelion and based in part on patented technology. AIES allows Alelion’s customers to charge their batteries when energy prices are low and the energy has the lowest environmental impact, and it also allows customers to avoid investing in their own infrastructure for charging.



“This is a huge success for us,” says Daniel Troedsson, CEO, Alelion Energy Systems, in the release. “We have succeeded in winning these loans in competition with the best energy projects in Europe and to us this is a very clear confirmation of how AIES can benefit our customers and the environment.”



The loans are so-called unconditional loans meaning that they need only be repaid if the innovations financed through the loans becomes a commercial success.