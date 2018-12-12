© jirsak dreamstime.com

QuEST Global expands in Greater Cincinnati

Engineering services provider, QuEST Global, says that it plans to strengthen its presence in Sharonville, Ohio. The company intends to add more than 60 new jobs in the State of Ohio with USD 3.9 million in new payroll at their engineering services center in Cincinnati.

With this addition of engineering and aerospace professionals, the company will be better equipped to serve its customers and increase its competitiveness in the aerospace industry across the globe, the company states in a press release.



After evaluating several locations, QuEST Global selected Sharonville to augment its aerospace engineering workforce in the US. As part of this initiative, the City of Sharonville will provide QuEST a job creation incentive and the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.898 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.



“QuEST’s decision to reinvest and expand operations in our Northern Lights District is a testament to the District’s viability as a mixed-use area that blends office, cultural, hospitality and entertainment uses,” says Chris Xeil Lyons, Economic Development Director, City of Sharonville, Ohio.

“We know that engineering services companies like QuEST Global can grow here because Greater Cincinnati has the right mix of affordability and skilled talent.”



“QuEST has been an integral part of the State of Ohio since 1994 and helping grow the community through investments in local talent and infrastructure. Our unique synergy with customers and the ability to expand in various global markets through our integrated local – global delivery approach has helped us bring valuable engineering jobs to the region. QuEST Global is committed to invest and create more jobs in the State of Ohio that will enable us to provide innovative solutions to our customers across the globe,” adds Dr. Mani Subramanian, VP – Global Technology Solutions, QuEST Global.