© GTK

Volex Group acquires GTK

Global provider of cable assemblies, Volex announces that it is acquiring GTK (Holdco) Ltd.

Volex is a manufacturers of power products and interconnect solutions with 10 factories around the globe, the company produces products including high speed copper cables, Electric Vehicle cables, custom harnesses, as well as the traditional power cord. And now, the company is acquiring fellow cable and connector specialist GTK.



However, it is worth mentioning that Basingstoke, Hampshire-based GTK is not only a cable company. The company also offers full manufacturing solutions service, including PCB enclosures, full PCB assembly and packaging options.



“We believe that Volex shares GTK’s values and strategic vision for its customers and markets, with robust commitment to quality and service. While GTK will continue to operate as a stand-alone business, we are excited about the new opportunities this acquisition brings to our customers,” says John Morath, Managing Director of GTK, in a press release detailing the deal,



Nat Rothschild, Executive Chairman of Volex, noted that GTK brings new customers and a highly skilled European based sales and engineering teams, as well as innovative new products to the group. In addition, he is very pleased that the group is now back manufacturing in the UK.



The purchasing price has not been disclosed.