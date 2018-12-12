© samsung

Samsung reportedly suspending operations at China plant

South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics will reportedly suspend operations at its Tianjin, China mobile phone manufacturing facility.

Following declining sales and increased labour costs in China over the recent year, the South Korean company has focused more and more of its mobile phone investments in manufacturing facilities in both India and Vietnam, an unnamed company spokeswoman told Reuters while confirming that the company is suspending operations at the Chinese facility.



Besides the manufacturing facility in Tianjin – which is now being closed – the company also operates a mobile phone manufacturing facility in Huizhou in the Guangdong province.



“As part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency in our production facilities, Samsung Electronics has arrived at the difficult decision to cease operations of Tianjin Samsung Electronics Telecommunication,” Samsung said in a statement to Reuters.



The manufacturing facility in question currently employs about 2'600 people and is scheduled to cease operations and close down by the end of 2018.