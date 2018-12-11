© Nano Dimension PCB | December 11, 2018
Nano Dimension sells system to Chungbuk TechnoPark
Nano Dimension says that it has sold and installed a DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing printing system at Chungbuk Techno Park in South Korea.
The installation of the multi-material precision additive manufacturing system for 3D printed electronics was completed with HDC, the company's reseller in South Korea.
Chungbuk Technopark is a non-profit research institute that brings together industrial players, academia and the South Korean government for research and development in the fields of smart IT, premier consumer goods, transportation, energy and bio-health. Chungbuk Technopark purchased the DragonFly Pro system to streamline electronics development on its premises, with a focus on the crucial design and prototyping phases of electronics projects.
“The Korean market is one of the fastest growing markets for electronics, and we believe that additive manufacturing will play a major role in the future of printed electronics among Korean developers and manufacturers,” says Brian SEO, President of HDC, in a press release.
“The South Korean market is very important to Nano Dimension and installations at premium and innovative customers such as Chungbuk Techno Park are one of the key reasons why we have partners like HDC,” says Gilad Reshef, APAC director at Nano Dimension. “Combining technical proficiency with an aggressive sales and marketing operation, tier one resellers like HDC are well positioned to bring Nano Dimension’s additive manufacturing solutions to the South Korea market and help drive the design and manufacturing of consumer goods, automotive, defense, medical and other industries that contribute so much to the Korea economy.”
