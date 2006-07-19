SMT & Inspection | July 19, 2006
Universal Instruments has<br>"the best Flip-Chip machine"
Universal Instruments commitment to technical excellence was recognised during the Advanced Packaging Awards held at this year's Semicon West, where the AdVantis XS platform was awarded the prestigious accolade of Best Flip-Chip Machine.
The main advantage of the AdVantis XS lies in its ability to unite a small footprint platform with Universal's patented linear motor drives. The result is a reduced entry cost to advanced semiconductor packaging and a fast, accurate and repeatable performance for advanced packaging applications in commercial production volumes, such as flip chip. The Advanced Packaging Awards recognised the level of technological advancement represented by AdVantis XS and the significant user benefits it delivers for Universal customers around the world.
"We are delighted to receive the Advanced Packaging Award for best flip chip machine as the accolade further reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and superior product performance," comments Universal's Karen Moore-Watts. "Research has proven that AdVantis XS has the ability to cut cost of ownership by 40%. Therefore, customers can reap the rewards of reduced cost-per-placement in the competitive flip chip market segment - in addition to benefiting from precise and flexible performance characteristics designed expressly for demanding semiconductor assembly operations. In consumer markets where margins will naturally be tighter, manufacturers have inevitably embraced this blend of cost-effectiveness and productivity."
The AdVantis XS is linear motor driven, integrating Universal's patented VRM (Variable Reluctance Motor) linear motor drives to deliver high-repeatability precision placement capabilities. In addition, AdVantis XS leverages advanced semiconductor technologies such as high-resolution imaging, optimised lighting and specialised component feeders for maximum productivity. Building on the flexibility of Universal's platform philosophy, the AdVantis XS is ideal for advanced applications including placing flip chips on boards.
The Advanced Packaging Awards are sponsored by PennWell's Advanced Packaging magazine and as such, are an effective gauge of the highest levels of product excellence in the semiconductor packaging industry. An independent panel of experienced industry judges assessed all award entrants on the basis of innovativeness, cost-effectiveness, speed and throughput improvement, quality, ease-of-use, maintainability and reparability and environmental responsibility. "Universal's AdVantis XS machine was the obvious winner for its category, meeting the criteria both consistently and comprehensively, while also being proven in use around the world by our diverse customer-base," adds Moore-Watts.
