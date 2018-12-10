© Daimler General | December 10, 2018
Daimler and BMW to establish joint mobility company next year
The planned joint mobility company with the BMW Group is expected to be established at the beginning of next year. This has been agreed by Daimler AG and BMW Group.
Following the approval of the project by the EU Commission, the two partners are continuing talks with the US antitrust authorities. Completion of the transaction, which was originally planned for 2018 and continues to be pursued by both partners, can no longer be achieved in the remaining weeks of this year, a press release reads.
With their joint venture, the two automotive giants plan to combine their mobility services in the fields of car sharing, ride hailing, parking, charging and multimodality, and to create one of the leading providers of innovative mobility services. Both automobile manufacturers want to shape the future of mobility in order to offer their customers unique experiences and to support partners such as cities and municipalities along the way to achieving sustainable urban mobility. In the future, customers will have a holistic, intelligent and seamlessly linked ecosystem of mobility services at their disposal at the touch of a button.
