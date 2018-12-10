© ABB

ABB opens robotics technical and service center in Vietnam

ABB has inaugurated its Robotics Technical and Service Center with an aim to serve global and local manufacturers operating in the northern region of Vietnam.

Located within the premises of the Viglacera Vocational College at Yen Phong Industrial Park in BacNinh province, the center in Vietnam has an area of about 500 square meters housing four main areas. The centre includes a service workshop which will offer a full package of repair, maintenance, overhaul and refurbishment to robots. To support the workshop, a warehouse will store spare parts to support round-the-clock operations together with a demo and robot application solution development space and an office area, a press release reads.



“We are pleased to open the new Robotics Technical & Service Center to support our customers with easier project implementation and to address the market need for advanced manufacturing technologies,” said Dr. Brian Hull, Country Managing Director of ABB in Vietnam. “This investment reinforces ABB’s focus to strengthen its presence in Vietnam and support the ongoing commitment to take local manufacturing to the next level.”



Employing a pool of around 30 engineers experienced in robotics technologies, the facility will develop robotics solutions to address users’ specific needs through ABB Connected Services.