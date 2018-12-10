© Honeywell - for illustrative purposes Electronics Production | December 10, 2018
Honeywell moves global HQ to Charlotte
Honeywell says that it will relocate its global corporate headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, close to several of Honeywell's businesses in the Southeast United States.
At the same time, Honeywell also announced that it will relocate the headquarters of its Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) business group from Fort Mill, South Carolina, to Charlotte, a press release reads.
As part of the move, about 150 to 200 New Jersey-based senior management positions and about 100 South Carolina-based positions will relocate to Charlotte between now and September 2019. The company envisions gradually adding about 500 Honeywell corporate and SPS positions to the Charlotte location over the next five years, bringing total employment there to about 750 by the end of 2024. The company points out that any corporate roles that will be added in Charlotte will come from multiple locations, not just New Jersey.
"Today's announcement reflects our commitment to locate our corporate headquarters close to our large centers in Charlotte alongside Safety and Productivity Solutions, and Atlanta, where our Honeywell Building Technologies and Honeywell Connected Enterprise businesses are located. Charlotte is a top-10 destination city in the U.S. that will readily enable us to recruit and retain the world-class talent we will need over the long term to support Honeywell's strategic focus on leading technology and software solutions within our end markets," says Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and chief executive officer.
Approximately 1’000 Honeywell employees will remain in New Jersey across the company's six locations in the state, including about 800 employees at Honeywell's offices in Morris Plains. Fort Mill will also continue to be a significant employment center for Honeywell.
