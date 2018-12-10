© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Honda R&D Americas expands in Raymond, Ohio

Honda R&D Americas, Inc. and JobsOhio announces a grant partnership supporting and promoting a growing, high-tech workforce at Honda R&D Americas’ Ohio Center, including the addition of 175 new jobs at the Raymond, Ohio, R&D center.

Honda R&D Americas is advancing its driver-assistive and human interface systems. In October, in Marysville, Ohio, Honda demonstrated its “Smart Intersection” technology for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication designed to help reduce traffic collisions at roadway intersections, one of the first such deployments of V2X technology in a real-world setting.



“We’ve been building our team of innovative Honda engineers in Ohio for more than 30 years,” said Frank Paluch, president of Honda R&D Americas, Inc., in a press release. “As Honda takes on new challenges to meet the future needs of our customers, we continue to build a next-generation workforce by investing in our associates, our operations and our communities to promote the growing, high-tech presence here in Ohio.”



JobsOhio will support the project with a JobsOhio R&D Center Grant, a JobsOhio Workforce Grant and JobsOhio Talent Acquisition Services.



“Honda R&D Americas’ investment in Ohio is an important step forward in building the next generation of mobility,” said Kristi Tanner, JobsOhio senior managing director for automotive. “We are thrilled that Honda is working on its latest technology here in the Columbus Region, where they can partner with the likes of Connected Marysville, TRC and 33 Smart Mobility Corridor.”