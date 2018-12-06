© Josh Reynolds/AP Images for Siemens Healthineers General | December 06, 2018
Siemens Healthineers expansion in Walpole largely completed
Siemens Healthineers says that it has largely completed the expansion of its Walpole, Massachusetts manufacturing and R&D facility and held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.
This milestone means additional, high-tech jobs will soon be available. As of December, the company has created more than 275 positions of its commitment to hire at least 400—meeting 70% of its target goal in just over two years. The Walpole facility currently employs more than 900 employees and is the main Siemens Healthineers manufacturing facility for assays that run on the ADVIA Centaur family of immunoassay instruments, and for consumables for the company’s molecular and blood gas testing instruments.
The facility now also manufactures the tests for the immunoassay module of the Atellica Solution. R&D efforts at the site bring new tests to the in-vitro diagnostics market to help physicians diagnose, monitor and treat diseases.
“The $300 million investment Siemens Healthineers is making in the Walpole facility exemplifies the company’s broader strategy for investing in the U.S.—our largest market—and for furthering our ability to innovate transformative healthcare solutions that can improve the lives of the patients served by our products,” says Deepak Nath, Ph.D., President, Laboratory Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, in a press release.
“This investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities that deliver robust innovation and an outstanding pipeline of products that are transforming care delivery. The U.S. is an extremely vital production location for Siemens Healthineers, as well as one of the most important research centers, and a key base from which the company exports globally,” Deepak continues.
The facility now also manufactures the tests for the immunoassay module of the Atellica Solution. R&D efforts at the site bring new tests to the in-vitro diagnostics market to help physicians diagnose, monitor and treat diseases.
“The $300 million investment Siemens Healthineers is making in the Walpole facility exemplifies the company’s broader strategy for investing in the U.S.—our largest market—and for furthering our ability to innovate transformative healthcare solutions that can improve the lives of the patients served by our products,” says Deepak Nath, Ph.D., President, Laboratory Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, in a press release.
“This investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities that deliver robust innovation and an outstanding pipeline of products that are transforming care delivery. The U.S. is an extremely vital production location for Siemens Healthineers, as well as one of the most important research centers, and a key base from which the company exports globally,” Deepak continues.
ERNI Electronic Solutions has a new owner Swiss ERNI Group says that it has sold the EMS and central electrics business of ERNI...
Korean manufacturer opens new plant in Myanmar LS Cable & System held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Myanmar power cable plant...
Siemens Healthineers expansion in Walpole largely completed Siemens Healthineers says that it has largely completed the expansion of its Walpole...
Bosch Power Tool invests in Hungarian production Robert Bosch Power Tool is establishing a European battery manufacturing competence...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSMT Spacers from Würth Elektronik eiSos remove the need for manual assembly SMT Spacers from Würth Elektronik significantly optimize the assembly process of electromechanical units. Mounting conventional spacers takes a lot of time, especially in hard to reach places.
Ventec completes phase I of its German investment plan Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. says that the company has completed the first phase of its...
Terma appoints new President & CEO Jes Munk Hansen, the current CEO of Osram US, will join Terma on 1 April 2019 and...
Sensor specialist invests in Essemtec equpiment for Swiss site The principle in sensor technology is to pack more and more intelligence in spaces that...
BMZ Group to invest nearly USD 3 million in Virginia Beach BMZ Group, which opened its U.S. headquarters in Virginia Beach in 2011, plans to expand...
AMG to build a lithium chemical plant in Brazil AMG (Advanced Metallurgical Group) has signed a memorandum of understanding...
Trump: China to reduce and remove tariffs US President, Donald Trump, recently met with President Xi Jinping of China, in what both...
NIB to finance Nokia's 5G research & development Nokia has signed a EUR 250 million loan transaction with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) to...
Siemens acquires COMSA Siemens says it has acquired COMSA Computer und Software GmbH, a Munich-based...
Oura Health passes $20 million in funding Oura Health – the company behind a wearable device that tracks your sleep – announces...
Anders Lindqvist new President and CEO of Mycronic As previously reported by Evertiq, Lena Olving will leave her position as president and...
Cicor wins major project for thin-film substrates manufacturing Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), has won a major project to run for several years...
SaltX achieves first milestone in graphene collaboration Swedish energy storage company SaltX Technology has passed the first milestone in the...
Korean battery manufacturer to create 2’000 jobs in the US Battery manufacturer and developer, SK Innovation, is looking to invest USD 1.67 billion...
E-mobility is the way forward for VW The Volkswagen Group is investing heavily in its future. Over the coming five years to...
Broadcom teams up with HCL Technologies Broadcom and technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), announces a global...
North American PCB sales growth continues but at a slower pace Year-over-year sales and order growth were positive in October for the North American PCB...
StoreDot signs EVE as a new manufacturing partner Energy-storage company StoreDot Ltd, says that the company has added a new manufacturing partner, China based EVE Energy Co. Ltd (EVE).
Most ReadLoad more news