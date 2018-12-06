© LS Cable n System Electronics Production | December 06, 2018
Korean manufacturer opens new plant in Myanmar
LS Cable & System held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Myanmar power cable plant, LS-Gaon Cable Myanmar, in mid November 2018. The company's latest production investment has now officially opened.
About a year ago, In November 2017, LS Cable & System invested about USD 22 million (about KRW 25 billion), and began to construct the 19'800 square metre plant on lot in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone near Yangon, Myanmar. Its subsidiary Gaon Cable and LS Cable & System Asia invested 50% respectively.
LS Cable & System is planning to reinforce its marketing activities for the Myanmar Electric Power Enterprise and construction companies, and start penetrating the local market in earnest. Myanmar’s power cable market is growing by more than 10% a year on average due to fast industrialisation and urbanisation, but 100% of the overhead cables used in the transmission infrastructure are imported, and more than 60% of all power cables, including high-voltage(HV), medium-voltage(MV) and low-voltage(LV) cables, are imported, the company states in a press release.
LSGM is planning to produce overhead cables and construction cables first, and expand the business to MV and HV cables.
“Myanmar has so high growth potential that it is compared to Vietnam of 10 years ago,” says Roe-hyun Myung, President & CEO of LS Cable & System. “LSGM will capitalize on its advanced equipment and production capacity, better than those of local competitors, and collaboration with the HQ to pre-empt the market, and become No. 1 cable maker in Myanmar in 5 years.”
LS Cable & System is planning to reinforce its marketing activities for the Myanmar Electric Power Enterprise and construction companies, and start penetrating the local market in earnest. Myanmar’s power cable market is growing by more than 10% a year on average due to fast industrialisation and urbanisation, but 100% of the overhead cables used in the transmission infrastructure are imported, and more than 60% of all power cables, including high-voltage(HV), medium-voltage(MV) and low-voltage(LV) cables, are imported, the company states in a press release.
LSGM is planning to produce overhead cables and construction cables first, and expand the business to MV and HV cables.
“Myanmar has so high growth potential that it is compared to Vietnam of 10 years ago,” says Roe-hyun Myung, President & CEO of LS Cable & System. “LSGM will capitalize on its advanced equipment and production capacity, better than those of local competitors, and collaboration with the HQ to pre-empt the market, and become No. 1 cable maker in Myanmar in 5 years.”
ERNI Electronic Solutions has a new owner Swiss ERNI Group says that it has sold the EMS and central electrics business of ERNI...
Korean manufacturer opens new plant in Myanmar LS Cable & System held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Myanmar power cable plant...
Siemens Healthineers expansion in Walpole largely completed Siemens Healthineers says that it has largely completed the expansion of its Walpole...
Bosch Power Tool invests in Hungarian production Robert Bosch Power Tool is establishing a European battery manufacturing competence...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSMT Spacers from Würth Elektronik eiSos remove the need for manual assembly SMT Spacers from Würth Elektronik significantly optimize the assembly process of electromechanical units. Mounting conventional spacers takes a lot of time, especially in hard to reach places.
Ventec completes phase I of its German investment plan Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. says that the company has completed the first phase of its...
Terma appoints new President & CEO Jes Munk Hansen, the current CEO of Osram US, will join Terma on 1 April 2019 and...
Sensor specialist invests in Essemtec equpiment for Swiss site The principle in sensor technology is to pack more and more intelligence in spaces that...
BMZ Group to invest nearly USD 3 million in Virginia Beach BMZ Group, which opened its U.S. headquarters in Virginia Beach in 2011, plans to expand...
AMG to build a lithium chemical plant in Brazil AMG (Advanced Metallurgical Group) has signed a memorandum of understanding...
Trump: China to reduce and remove tariffs US President, Donald Trump, recently met with President Xi Jinping of China, in what both...
NIB to finance Nokia's 5G research & development Nokia has signed a EUR 250 million loan transaction with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) to...
Siemens acquires COMSA Siemens says it has acquired COMSA Computer und Software GmbH, a Munich-based...
Oura Health passes $20 million in funding Oura Health – the company behind a wearable device that tracks your sleep – announces...
Anders Lindqvist new President and CEO of Mycronic As previously reported by Evertiq, Lena Olving will leave her position as president and...
Cicor wins major project for thin-film substrates manufacturing Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), has won a major project to run for several years...
SaltX achieves first milestone in graphene collaboration Swedish energy storage company SaltX Technology has passed the first milestone in the...
Korean battery manufacturer to create 2’000 jobs in the US Battery manufacturer and developer, SK Innovation, is looking to invest USD 1.67 billion...
E-mobility is the way forward for VW The Volkswagen Group is investing heavily in its future. Over the coming five years to...
Broadcom teams up with HCL Technologies Broadcom and technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), announces a global...
North American PCB sales growth continues but at a slower pace Year-over-year sales and order growth were positive in October for the North American PCB...
StoreDot signs EVE as a new manufacturing partner Energy-storage company StoreDot Ltd, says that the company has added a new manufacturing partner, China based EVE Energy Co. Ltd (EVE).
Most ReadLoad more news