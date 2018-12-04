© nokia Electronics Production | December 04, 2018
NIB to finance Nokia's 5G research & development
Nokia has signed a EUR 250 million loan transaction with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) to finance research and development activities related to 5G technology.
The loan will finance Nokia's research and development program focused on 5G activities in Europe in 2018-2020. The investment will especially concentrate on developing new 5G-related end-to-end product offerings for different business areas, the company states in a press release.
5G is the next generation of wireless systems beyond the current 4G standards, providing a substantial increase in network capacity, reducing latency delays and enabling network slicing. Network slicing gives network operators greater ability to differentiate their services to match clients' needs.
Nokia's 5G research and development program also focuses on the implementation of the "Internet of Things", machine-type communication between the things humans have invented. In practice, this means a network of different devices, such as home appliances, vehicles and other electronics, being able to exchange data wirelessly.
"The business opportunities of 5G are numerous, as it will be the first mobile generation designed from the beginning for machine-type communication. Nokia's research and development is likely to benefit not just the telecom sector, but also several high-technology operators in our member countries," says Henrik Normann, NIB President & CEO.
"We are pleased to receive this financing commitment from the NIB, which shares our view of the revolutionary nature of 5G. This financing will further support 5G research and development in Europe and it bolsters the momentum we have already seen this year as the era of 5G begins," says Kristian Pullola, CFO, Nokia.
5G is the next generation of wireless systems beyond the current 4G standards, providing a substantial increase in network capacity, reducing latency delays and enabling network slicing. Network slicing gives network operators greater ability to differentiate their services to match clients' needs.
Nokia's 5G research and development program also focuses on the implementation of the "Internet of Things", machine-type communication between the things humans have invented. In practice, this means a network of different devices, such as home appliances, vehicles and other electronics, being able to exchange data wirelessly.
"The business opportunities of 5G are numerous, as it will be the first mobile generation designed from the beginning for machine-type communication. Nokia's research and development is likely to benefit not just the telecom sector, but also several high-technology operators in our member countries," says Henrik Normann, NIB President & CEO.
"We are pleased to receive this financing commitment from the NIB, which shares our view of the revolutionary nature of 5G. This financing will further support 5G research and development in Europe and it bolsters the momentum we have already seen this year as the era of 5G begins," says Kristian Pullola, CFO, Nokia.
Trump: China to reduce and remove tariffs US President, Donald Trump, recently met with President Xi Jinping of China, in what both...
NIB to finance Nokia's 5G research & development Nokia has signed a EUR 250 million loan transaction with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) to...
Siemens acquires COMSA Siemens says it has acquired COMSA Computer und Software GmbH, a Munich-based...
Oura Health passes $20 million in funding Oura Health – the company behind a wearable device that tracks your sleep – announces...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSMT Spacers from Würth Elektronik eiSos remove the need for manual assembly SMT Spacers from Würth Elektronik significantly optimize the assembly process of electromechanical units. Mounting conventional spacers takes a lot of time, especially in hard to reach places.
Anders Lindqvist new President and CEO of Mycronic As previously reported by Evertiq, Lena Olving will leave her position as president and...
Cicor wins major project for thin-film substrates manufacturing Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), has won a major project to run for several years...
SaltX achieves first milestone in graphene collaboration Swedish energy storage company SaltX Technology has passed the first milestone in the...
Korean battery manufacturer to create 2’000 jobs in the US Battery manufacturer and developer, SK Innovation, is looking to invest USD 1.67 billion...
E-mobility is the way forward for VW The Volkswagen Group is investing heavily in its future. Over the coming five years to...
Broadcom teams up with HCL Technologies Broadcom and technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), announces a global...
North American PCB sales growth continues but at a slower pace Year-over-year sales and order growth were positive in October for the North American PCB...
StoreDot signs EVE as a new manufacturing partner Energy-storage company StoreDot Ltd, says that the company has added a new manufacturing partner, China based EVE Energy Co. Ltd (EVE).
Austrialian EMS provider expands – adds 100 new jobs Over 100 specialist jobs will be created in Adelaide’s southern suburbs during the next five...
ESIA: semi market will continue to grow in 2018 and 2019 The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports based on WSTS data...
Kitron adds to US presence in USD 15.9 million deal Kitron has entered into an agreement with API Technologies Corp. to acquire its...
Michigan on the move – new investments from Ford, Aptiv and Samsung The Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) has recently approved several projects which are expected to generate more than 3’400 new direct jobs in the region.
Xiaomi to make IKEA smarter The Swedish furniture giant has, for a few years now, been on a journey to smarten up its...
Isola achieves IATF 16949: 2016 certification Isola Group, a supplier of copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepreg materials used...
Trump’s not too happy with GM – looking at cutting subsidies Following General Motors announcement that it will reorganise its manufacturing...
NKT looking to grow its IoT team in Kaunas Danish power cable manufacturer, NKT, and THINKT, an innovation hub backed by the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news