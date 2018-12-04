© Siemens Electronics Production | December 04, 2018
Siemens acquires COMSA
Siemens says it has acquired COMSA Computer und Software GmbH, a Munich-based company which develops software for electrical systems design
and wire harness engineering.
The COMSA team and technology will join the Mentor business, part of Siemens PLM Software, where it will add key harness engineering and design data analytics capabilities to the Siemens product range.
“The acquisition of COMSA is part of Siemens’ continued investment in technology for the automotive industry,” says Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO of Siemens PLM Software, in a press release. “The combination of Siemens and COMSA solutions and specialist staff is unrivaled in the industry. Together, we will take electrical systems and harness engineering to the new levels needed to meet the demands of electric and autonomous vehicle development, and provide deeply integrated technical capabilities that will benefit COMSA and Siemens customers worldwide.”
Bishop and Associates estimate that in 2017 the worldwide revenue for the cable assembly market was USD 155 billion with approximately 30% of the market from automotive. According to Cowen Research (Oct.19, 2018), “The wiring harness today is the third highest cost component in a car (behind the engine and chassis). Harnesses are built one at a time and can comprise about 50 percent of the cost of labor for the entire car. The wiring harness is also the third heaviest component (behind the chassis and engine). Any technology that reduces this weight directly contributes to fuel economy.” Through this acquisition, Siemens plans to extend worldwide the delivery of new technology offerings that address disruption in the automotive harness industry caused by megatrends such as autonomous driving
“With Siemens’ acquisition of COMSA, we will be able to participate and contribute to this growing market in ways and locations that we could not have reached alone. The strength of COMSA’s LDorado software in wire harness engineering and analytics is a perfect complement to the Capital portfolio developed by Mentor, and we are excited to be a part of the forthcoming journey together,” says Josef Biermeier, CEO of COMSA. ‘‘This combination is a win-win for both our companies,
for our customers and the entire automotive industry.”
“We have long admired the COMSA team and their products, and through this acquisition we are bringing together the complementary skills of two of the strongest players in the industry for the benefit of our customers,” adds Martin O’Brien, senior vice president, Integrated Electrical Systems at Mentor, a Siemens business.
The transaction closed on Dec 3, 2018. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
