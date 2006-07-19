Glyn grew 22% in Germany last year

Electronics component distributor Glyn was the one on the top-ten list that grew most in 2005.

According to Europartner Consultants the German chip market fell by one percent in 2005 to 3.6 Bn euro. In 2005 the semiconductors declined by two percent to 2,6 Bn euro while the passives grew by two percent to reach 451 MEUR.



Europartners Top Ten distributor ranking in Germany and change in sales in 2005





Avnet, -1%

Arrow, -6%

Rutronik, -1%

MSC, -1%

Glyn, +22%

Future, -15%

Betronik, +3%

Datamodul, 0%

TTI, +19%

Intelek, -1