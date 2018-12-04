© mycronic

Anders Lindqvist new President and CEO of Mycronic

As previously reported by Evertiq, Lena Olving will leave her position as president and CEO of Mycronic during 2019. To take up the mantle and lead the company forward, the board of directors has appointed Anders Lindqvist.

His most recent position was at Piab Group, where he has been CEO since 2013. Anders also has more than 20 years of experience from a number of international managerial positions at Atlas Copco and is originally a mechanical engineer. He will take up his new position as President and CEO of Mycronic not later than the second quarter of 2019 and will replace Lena Olving, who is retiring,a press release reads.



“I am delighted to accept the position as CEO of Mycronic. It is a highly interesting and exciting company in an expanding market. My background and

experience of running growth companies in technology-based industry will enable me to make a substantial contribution to the future development of Mycronic,”

says Anders Lindqvist.



“I am very pleased that Anders Lindqvist is now to become CEO of Mycronic. Anders, like Lena Olving, has a broad international experience which is an

important factor when Mycronic continues to build its global market position. At the same time as I welcome Anders, I wish to convey Mycronic’s and the Board’s

warm thanks to Lena Olving, whose valuable contribution has been crucial for Mycronic’s development since 2013. In all respects, Mycronic is today a stronger

company compared with a few years ago, with a solid platform for continued growth,” says Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board of Mycronic.