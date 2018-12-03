© SaltX General | December 03, 2018
SaltX achieves first milestone in graphene collaboration
Swedish energy storage company SaltX Technology has passed the first milestone in the strategic development project together with Ahlstrom-Munksjö, a manufacturer of fiber-based materials.
Over the last six months, the companies have successfully been able to verify an industrial manufacturing method to coat graphene on paper and integrate it with SaltX patented nano-coated salt for its large-scale energy storage solution. The graphene manufacturer 2D fab participates in the project and delivers the graphene. The companies are now initiating production runs in Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s pilot line, a press release reads.
In this strategic collaboration, which started back in March 2018, SaltX and Ahlstrom-Munksjö are developing and testing an industrial process for production of graphene-coated paper that is applied with nano-coated salt. The objective is to significantly reduce the production cost primarily of SaltX large scale energy storage solution but also the other applications.
“Together with Ahlstrom-Munksjö we have now achieved the first important goal in the project: to show that the manufacturing concept works on an industrial level. We are impressed by Ahlstrom-Munksjö's innovative ability and creativity to find scalable and industrial production methods for our energy storage materials and look forward to taking the next step towards full-scale production" says Karl Bohman, CEO of SaltX Technology.
”Innovation and product development is vital for us in order to ensure growth and competitiveness through improving existing products and designing new ones. This project is one of our many on-going R&D-projects with the target of securing our ability to provide our customers with advanced custom-made fiber-based materials also in the future. We have now found and proved an industrially viable concept for this application by using our know-how and adjusting our existing production methods. There are still a few more steps until we can reach full-scale production, but this was a first important step,” says Anna Bergquist, Vice President for business unit Insulation at Ahlstrom-Munksjö.
In this strategic collaboration, which started back in March 2018, SaltX and Ahlstrom-Munksjö are developing and testing an industrial process for production of graphene-coated paper that is applied with nano-coated salt. The objective is to significantly reduce the production cost primarily of SaltX large scale energy storage solution but also the other applications.
“Together with Ahlstrom-Munksjö we have now achieved the first important goal in the project: to show that the manufacturing concept works on an industrial level. We are impressed by Ahlstrom-Munksjö's innovative ability and creativity to find scalable and industrial production methods for our energy storage materials and look forward to taking the next step towards full-scale production" says Karl Bohman, CEO of SaltX Technology.
”Innovation and product development is vital for us in order to ensure growth and competitiveness through improving existing products and designing new ones. This project is one of our many on-going R&D-projects with the target of securing our ability to provide our customers with advanced custom-made fiber-based materials also in the future. We have now found and proved an industrially viable concept for this application by using our know-how and adjusting our existing production methods. There are still a few more steps until we can reach full-scale production, but this was a first important step,” says Anna Bergquist, Vice President for business unit Insulation at Ahlstrom-Munksjö.
Oura Health passes $20 million in funding Oura Health – the company behind a wearable device that tracks your sleep – announces...
Anders Lindqvist new President and CEO of Mycronic As previously reported by Evertiq, Lena Olving will leave her position as president and...
Cicor wins major project for thin-film substrates manufacturing Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), has won a major project to run for several years...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSMT Spacers from Würth Elektronik eiSos remove the need for manual assembly SMT Spacers from Würth Elektronik significantly optimize the assembly process of electromechanical units. Mounting conventional spacers takes a lot of time, especially in hard to reach places.
SaltX achieves first milestone in graphene collaboration Swedish energy storage company SaltX Technology has passed the first milestone in the...
Korean battery manufacturer to create 2’000 jobs in the US Battery manufacturer and developer, SK Innovation, is looking to invest USD 1.67 billion...
E-mobility is the way forward for VW The Volkswagen Group is investing heavily in its future. Over the coming five years to...
Broadcom teams up with HCL Technologies Broadcom and technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), announces a global...
North American PCB sales growth continues but at a slower pace Year-over-year sales and order growth were positive in October for the North American PCB...
StoreDot signs EVE as a new manufacturing partner Energy-storage company StoreDot Ltd, says that the company has added a new manufacturing partner, China based EVE Energy Co. Ltd (EVE).
Austrialian EMS provider expands – adds 100 new jobs Over 100 specialist jobs will be created in Adelaide’s southern suburbs during the next five...
ESIA: semi market will continue to grow in 2018 and 2019 The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports based on WSTS data...
Kitron adds to US presence in USD 15.9 million deal Kitron has entered into an agreement with API Technologies Corp. to acquire its...
Michigan on the move – new investments from Ford, Aptiv and Samsung The Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) has recently approved several projects which are expected to generate more than 3’400 new direct jobs in the region.
Xiaomi to make IKEA smarter The Swedish furniture giant has, for a few years now, been on a journey to smarten up its...
Isola achieves IATF 16949: 2016 certification Isola Group, a supplier of copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepreg materials used...
Trump’s not too happy with GM – looking at cutting subsidies Following General Motors announcement that it will reorganise its manufacturing...
NKT looking to grow its IoT team in Kaunas Danish power cable manufacturer, NKT, and THINKT, an innovation hub backed by the...
€35 million gives Bosch Power Tools a new office building 1’200 tons of steel, 7’700 cubic meters of concrete, 4’100 square meters of glass facade...
GM to reduce North American workforce by 15% GM says that the company is taking proactive steps to improve overall business...
Faraday Future looking for last buck to launch production Faraday Future has outlined its path forward, as it looks to secure the final round of...
Most ReadLoad more news