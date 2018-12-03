© jirsak dreamstime.com

Korean battery manufacturer to create 2’000 jobs in the US

Battery manufacturer and developer, SK Innovation, is looking to invest USD 1.67 billion in a new manufacturing plant in Jackson County, Georgia; and with that create and estimated 2’000 new jobs in the region.

“SK innovation’s decision to make this significant investment and create more than 2,000 jobs in Jackson County reflects Georgia’s reputation as a top destination for international businesses, especially those in the automotive supply sector,” says Gov. Nathan Deal in a press release regarding the investment.



The proposed manufacturing plant will be constructed in two phases; each phase will add about 1’000’000 square feet (about 93’000 square metres) of manufacturing space and include the hiring of more than 1’000 manufacturing employees.



“SK innovation has been actively looking for a production base to secure competitiveness in the battery business in the major global market,” says Kim Jun, chief executive of SK innovation, in the release. “With our business in the hub of the global auto industry, we will grow as a top player in the battery business.”