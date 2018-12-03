Elbit Systems awarded $112 million contract

Elbit Systems has been awarded a USD 112 million contract to supply a country in Asia-Pacific with advanced airborne intelligence systems. The contract will be performed over a six-year period.

"We are pleased to be awarded this contract to supply an intelligence solution that addresses both current and future battlefield requirements. We see a continuous demand for our systems due to our unique capacity to offer comprehensive and agile solutions encompassing platforms, payloads and analysis technologies," says Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, in an update.