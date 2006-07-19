Carl Zeiss moves from Hungary to Mexico

Carl Zeiss is planning to move some of its lens production in Hungary to Mexico.

In order to grab the opportunity for cheaper workforce Carl Zeiss is planning to move some of its lens production from Hungary to Mexico. The downsizing at its Mátészalka plant will affect 220 jobs and the downsizing of the plant will end by May 2007.



However Carl Zeiss has invested 800,000 euros in a new silicate-based progressive lense production that will create 30 new jobs.