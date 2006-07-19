Sanmina-SCI Updates Quarterly Guidance

Sanmina-SCI raises its guidance for its fiscal third quarter.

Sanmina-SCI Corporation, announced today that it expects its fiscal third quarter 2006 revenue to be $2.71 billion versus previously provided guidance of $2.7 to $2.8 billion, and said that the Company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.07 versus previously provided guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 and prior quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.06.



The shortfall in the Company's financial results for the third quarter are attributed to a less favorable product mix, less than expected profitability in the computing business, and slower than anticipated improvement in the enclosure business.



"While we are disappointed that our financial results for the fiscal third quarter fell short of our expectations, we believe that we have taken the steps necessary to improve on our execution. The market conditions continue to improve and we feel that our short and long-term business model remains intact," stated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jure Sola.