© IKEA Electronics Production | November 29, 2018
Xiaomi to make IKEA smarter
The Swedish furniture giant has, for a few years now, been on a journey to smarten up its offering. Some of you might remember the company’s push to add wireless charging to a set of products; well it’s time to smarten up some more, this time with Xiaomi.
IKEA has teamed up with the Chinese home technology brand in order to make IKEA Smart Lighting available in China.
“We know that many people perceive the connected home as something expensive and complicated. With IKEA smart lighting we want to make it easy for people to create different moods in their homes like for example that specific dinner-with-friends mood in an affordable way”, says Björn Block, Business Leader for IKEA Home Smart, at IKEA of Sweden, in a press release.
IKEA Smart Lighting is a simple plug and play solution, all it takes is replacing a light bulb with a smart TRÅDFRI LED bulb. The coming years it will be possible to continue building your smart home, and next up is the TRÅDFRI control outlet where you will be able to control your attached device in the TRÅDFRI app. By using the ZigBee protocol for IKEA Smart Lighting it’s possible to work with others on the market, enabling people to have a seamless experience regardless of what other smart home brand they have chosen to start out with.
“We are so happy to cooperate with IKEA to enable all Mijia users to add IKEA smart lighting to their smart home experience. With all the products already connected on Xiaomi IoT Platform, including various sensors, domestic appliances, AI speakers, and more, we are also very happy that more interesting experiences can be brought to TRÅDFRI users through interactions between TRÅDFRI and existing and future products on our platform. Open cooperation is a key strategy of Xiaomi IoT Platform. We hope to build an interconnected IoT ecosystem with excellent companies to provide users with better and better experiences.”, adds Dian Fan, General Manager for Xiaomi IoT Platform, at Xiaomi
Compatibility between IKEA Smart Lighting and Xiaomi will be available from December 2018.
