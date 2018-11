© The White House

Following General Motors announcement that it will reorganise its manufacturing capacity and with that reduce its workforce, US President Trump took to twitter to voice his disappointment.

GM’s plan to improve its business performance includes the closure of three North American car plants (Oshawa, Ontario, Lordstown, Ohio, and the Hamtramck plant in Detroit) as well as two propulsion plants in Warren, Michigan and the Baltimore Operations in Maryland.These actions would result in a workforce reduction of about 15% in North America. President Trump took to twitter to say that he was “Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra,” while also commenting that the company had chosen not to close any operations in either Mexico or China. He also stated that he is now looking at cutting all GM subsidies, including for electric cars.Following President Trump’s comments, GM responded with its own tweets reaffirming that the company is “committed to maintaining a strong manufacturing presence in the U.S.” and that this “includes adding technical and engineering jobs that support the future of mobility.”