SMT & Inspection | February 04, 2005
Digitaltest, 25 years in business
Digitaltest GmbH Germany, is marking its 25th anniversary as an industry leader in advanced-technology test solutions for electronics manufacturers across the globe.
Founded in 1980 by Dr. Grant Boctor, Digitaltest remains focused on its goal of providing hardware and software technologies that improve the manufacture of electronics assemblies. In the last 25 years the exponential growth of commercial, military and consumer electronics has been extraordinary. Many innovations were made possible by great leaps in component technologies – from single transistors to microprocessors to entire systems embedded in a single component. As each new component technology is introduced, it creates new manufacturing and testing challenges. Through continual innovation, Digitaltest has always met the evolving needs of manufacturers, developing comprehensive solutions that ensure build quality and reduce time to market.
From Digitaltest’s first product – C-LINK – to its concurrent testing solutions, the company has always had a “customer first” attitude. They design and build cost-effective advanced technology products that enable electronics manufacturers to thoroughly test their products and ship them with confidence.
“We are proud of our accomplishments over the past 25 years,” said Dr. Grant Boctor, president of Digitaltest. “Since 1980, we have worked closely with our customers to be certain we developed advanced-technology products that improved product quality and reduced time to market, and avoided developing products that did not provide them a good return on investment. Today we continue to meet the needs of our long-term customers, while continuing to add new customers around the world each year. Our dedicated employees look forward to meeting new challenges in the years ahead.”
