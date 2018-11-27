© Bosch

€35 million gives Bosch Power Tools a new office building

1’200 tons of steel, 7’700 cubic meters of concrete, 4’100 square meters of glass facade, 50 kilometers of laid data cables: Bosch Power Tools has opened a new office building at its headquarters in Leinfelden, Germany.

This new building offers 14’000 square metres of office space over six floors and will provide space for around 600 employees, who so far had been working in other buildings. This is why Bosch Power Tools invests EUR 35 million.



“Our goal is, to support the agile transformation at Bosch Power Tools with the new office building in the best possible way. Through ‘Inspiring Working Conditions’, we are creating a working environment that enables our cross-functional teams to work flexibly using agile methods,” says Henk Becker, Managing Director of the Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, in a press release.



The Leinfelden location is the headquarters of the Bosch Power Tools division. It is home to development, sales, marketing and administration, as well as a part of production. Large Bosch hammers for professionals are manufactured in Leinfelden as well as further power tools parts. A total of approximately 1’700 employees work at the location.