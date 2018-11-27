© Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall in talks to acquire a stake in KNDS

Rheinmetall AG confirms that the company is in talks regarding a potential acquisition of a stake in KNDS; leading to an indirect acquisition of KNDS' subsidiary Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG.

Rheinmetall AG confirms negotiations with Wegmann Unternehmens-Holding GmbH & Co. KG regarding the possible acquisition of Wegmann Unternehmens-Holding

GmbH & Co. KG's stake in KMW + Nexter Defense Systems N.V. (KNDS), and therefore an indirect acquisition of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG (KMW), or other forms of cooperation with KNDS and/or KMW.



Rheinmetall AG will, along with its executive board, analyse and review the possibility to successfully complete such transaction both from a legal and economic point of view; this all depends on political, economic and regulatory factors, the company states in an update. Depending on the outcome of the analysis, the Executive the company will decide about further actions.