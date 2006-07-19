Aegis Expands Customer Gateway with Online Ordering

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation (Aegis), the leader in Manufacturing Information Management Systems, announces the addition of online, credit-card ordering to its existing Customer

Gateway website.

Online credit-card purchasing options offer greater flexibility and simplicity for customers. As part of Aegis' effort to continuously improve its industry-leading support services, customers may now purchase items online, setup monthly payment plans, choose auto-charge options, and review online quotes. Common customer purchases through this system include additional seats and modules, servicecontracts, on-demand tutorials, interactive web-based training sessions and on-line user certification programs. Products and services can now be purchased more easily and efficiently, by credit-card and through the web.



"Customers often asked us for a method of payment that was simple, web-based and part of our current Customer Gateway," said Micah Newcomb, Aegis Vice President of Services. "Accepting payment by credit card will streamline the processing of service contract renewals and the

purchase of additional modules, making this the easiest approach for manufacturers to purchase and remain up to date with software and service. Aegis hopes this new capability will enhance its already industry-leading customer services program, which has won customer service excellence awards for the past six consecutive years."



One of the technical advantages of this solution is its total integration to the Aegis Customer Relationship Management System that runs all Aegis support, engineering, sales, and quoting operations worldwide. This integration enables automatic prorated service renewal calculations, presentation of online quotes, inventory lookup and other extended services. Aegis products are built on the premise that total integration of data and visibility improves manufacturing greatly. This

philosophy is also applied internally to customer information management.