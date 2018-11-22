© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.06 billion in billings worldwide in October 2018 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

Billings (3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year May 2018 $2,702.3 19.0% June 2018 $2,484.3 8.0% July 2018 $2,377.9 4.8% August 2018 $2,236.8 2.5% September 2018(final) $2,078.6 1.2% October 2018 (prelim) $2,059.1 2.0%

The billings figure is 0.9% percent lower than the final September 2018 level of USD 2.07 billion, and is 2.0 percent higher than the October 2017 billings level of USD 2.02 billion.“October billings of North American equipment suppliers reflect near-term weakening of demand for PC, mobile phones and servers,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "Additionally, memory manufacturers have pulled back investments in response to recent softening of memory pricing.”