Intel scientists transferred into the shelter

As the conflict in Israel between Israel and the Hizbollah is becoming more and more intense the workers at the Intel plant in Haifa has been moved down to the shelter.

In Haifa Intel has among others its development of the Centurion platform. However the company reports that the work is running as usual thanks to the wireless networks arranged in the shelters.



Intel has about 2,400 employees in Haifa.