BP Microsystems Ships First Helix Units

After introducing the Helix Integrated Programming System to the programming industry in February, BP Microsystems today announced that it has shipped the first two units of its newest automated device programmers.

As a leading supplier of device programming systems worldwide, BP Microsystems recognized the market need of high quality, small part automated programming at an affordable price.



As a desktop automated system, the Helix comes standard with two precision-designed tube input and output handling systems. Integrated in the handler are two BP Micro Enhanced 7th Generation programming sites with FX4™ socket module capability. FX4™ socket module technology allows for programming up to four devices simultaneously per site. The Helix system is designed to handle a wide range of packages including but not limited to MSOP, SOIC, PLCC, SSOP and TSSOP. A tray only version will be available at a later date.



The Helix represents the next generation of handling technology after the best selling 3000 series handling system that was introduced in 1999.