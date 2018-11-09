© BMZ Group Electronics Production | November 09, 2018
BMZ to expand battery production for EV’s in Karlstein
The German battery manufacturer says that it has held the first symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for its new production building and logistics centre in Karlstein, Lower Franconia.
In about one year, the company’s new capacities will be used for the production of high-tech battery systems in electric vehicles.
This is the start of the construction work of what the company describes as “Europe's largest battery production”. The two building complexes complete the two existing production halls and are the second of three construction phases in the industrial estate Zeche Gustay.
"With the two new buildings, we are expanding our production of battery systems and thus continuing our growth, especially in the area of electromobility," says Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group, in a press release. "We have expanded the concept with the logistics hall in order to be able to supply our customers with batteries in a timely and comprehensive manner throughout Europe." As early as 2019, these investments will createted 300 new jobs in Karlstein.
The production building is scheduled to be completed in September and the logistics building by October next year.
