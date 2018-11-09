© pichetw dreamstime.com

Jenoptik Traffic Solutions UK opens a new UK head office

Jenoptik has continued to expand its presence in the UK, whilst also supporting and growing international business through its divisional offices overseas. An important part of this strategy was the desire to bring together the Frimley and Wokingham offices under one roof, which was achieved with the opening of the Camberley office

Starting with a blank canvas, workspaces have been designed around the business and staff needs. Besides meeting rooms, the new office offers the company a dedicated indoor camera testing facility as well as secure server rooms for data hosting, the company states in an update.



With the improved facilities and latest IT work aids, Jenoptik anticipates more visitors, with international colleagues and customers coming to visit, making use of the space for training, presentations and meetings. With the move, the company is bringing over 60 staff together under one roof.



“Having seen our business go through many changes and challenges over the last decade, it is very exciting for me to finally realise one significant change which is bringing our two key locations under one roof. We have been able to invest in a new home that not only suits all our current business needs, but is flexible enough for us to continue to adapt to future requirements. A very important benefit is the bringing together of our core competencies which encourages enhanced working practices and efficiencies that will lead to a better, stronger business, whilst being able to give our employees the kind of environment they deserve to work in," says

Richard Gorringe, Managing Director of Jenoptik Traffic Solutions UK, in the release.