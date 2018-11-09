© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com General | November 09, 2018
US adhesives manufacturer continues Asian expansion with partnership
Florida-based Hernon Manufacturing, a supplier of adhesives, sealants and dispensing equipment, says that it has entered into a partnership with Shenzhen Mitsuden.
Shenzhen Mitsuden, has al 30-year history of chemical production and distribution in both China and Singapore. With an established presence in the core of China’s electronics manufacturing region, Shenzhen Mitsuden is well known within the industry. The company has its HQ in Guangdong Province, at the heart of China’s southern manufacturing region.
The partnership between the companies is effective immediately. Hernon representative Zahjyee Whineglass, Sales Manager for the Asia/Pacific region, will be managing the account. “Hernon and Shenzhen Mitsuden are moving quickly to take advantage of opportunities to support targeted manufacturing applications.” Says Whineglass, “We are excited to establish Hernon even more firmly in the Chinese Manufacturing industry and are looking forward to proving Hernon quality.”
Hernon Manufacturing has built a network of distributors with hundreds of individual locations selling their products around the globe. Partner level distributorship, however, indicates a higher level of coordination requiring significant investment and specific yearly sales growth. Hernon partners will benefit from the agreement with purchasing discounts, repackaging and down-pouring licenses and often unique distribution rights.
Edgardo Rodriguez, Hernon’s Director of Sales and Marketing commented on the new agreement saying: “Shenzhen Mitsuden is a well-established corporation with an impressive history of supporting some of the largest manufacturing operations in the world. Hernon products offer Shenzhen Mitsuden the ability to support new adhesive applications across a broad range of manufacturing processes. The partnership is a win-win.”
