Solectron Names Marty Neese as<br>Executive Vice President of Operations

Solectron Corporation today announced Marty Neese as executive vice president of operations reporting to Mike Cannon, Solectron's president and CEO. He will start his new role effective immediately.

A 15-year veteran of the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry, Neese, 43, joined Solectron in 2004. Most recently, Neese served as executive vice president, program management. Prior to joining Solectron, Neese served in leadership roles at Sanmina-SCI, where he was responsible for all customer relationship activities, and Jabil Circuit, where he served in manufacturing and business development roles.



"Driving customer satisfaction and achieving performance objectives are the foundations of Solectron's operations, and Marty is ideally suited to lead the next phase in our operational evolution," said Cannon. "His proven ability to deliver customer satisfaction with profitability, his intimate knowledge of Solectron's global capabilities, and his strong commitment to Lean Six Sigma principles makes him the right person to lead Solectron's worldwide operations."



Neese holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a bachelor's degree in quantitative business systems from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.