Foxconn might need to bring Chinese workers to new US plant

© Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker via Instagram

As the EMS-giant has a big hurdle ahead of it self when it comes to is Wisconsin plant. The company must meet hiring, wage and investment target by specific dates to be able to receive tax- and other benefits.

Foxconn is reportedly considering bringing in workers from China to help staff its massive manufacturing facility – which is currently under construction in southern Wisconsin – as the company is having difficulties finding engineers and other workers. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the company has been trying to bring in employees from China through internal transfers to complement staffing for the new plant. The state has pledged USD 3 billion in tax- and other incentives in order to have the company set up shop in Wisconsin. But in order to see most of these benefits, the EMS-giant has to meet hiring, wage and investment targets by various dates.Following the Wall Street Journals report that the company is looking at supplement the workforce with Chinese engineers, Foxconn issued a statement saying that it still holds its “Wisconsin first” commitment to be true.“We can categorically state that the assertion that we are recruiting Chinese personnel to staff our Wisconsin project is untrue. Our recruitment priority remains Wisconsin first and we continue to focus on hiring and training workers from throughout Wisconsin. We will supplement that recruitment from other US locations as required,” the statement from Foxconn reads. As previously reported by evertiq , the Taiwanese EMS-giant has promised to invest USD 10 billion in this venture, building an LCD panel plant and with that; creating 13’000 new jobs.