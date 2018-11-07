© lavitreiu dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 07, 2018
Fujitsu starts operations of new AI company
Fujitsu is better in AI and for that very reason the company is establishing a new company which will formulate and carry out strategy for its artificial intelligence business.
Based in Vancouver, Canada, "Fujitsu Intelligence Technology" started operations on November 1, 2018.
Fujitsu Intelligence Technology is working to grow Fujitsu's global AI business by bringing together the AI technologies and solutions developed by the company in Japan and regions around the world, and then by providing these back to each region as global products and services.
As previously stated, the new company will be located in Vancouver, Canada, an area that together with surrounding regions is home to numerous research institutions, such as the University of Toronto which is engaged in AI and quantum computing research. Fujitsu Intelligence Technology will benefit from the strong support and cooperation of the British Columbia government, and the Canadian government, which aims to transform the nation into a global AI leader.
With its new Vancouver AIHQ, Fujitsu aims to become a central player in the North American, and global AI ecosystems. In tandem with this it plans to forge strong ties in its community, hiring local AI talent with knowledge of the latest, leading-edge technologies.
