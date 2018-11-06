© Jaguar Land Rover Electronics Production | November 06, 2018
Jaguar Land Rover expands with engineering office in Hungary
Jaguar Land Rover plans to open a new technical engineering office in Budapest to support the company's European supply chain management.
The 100 new jobs are aimed at complementing corporate, R&D, engineering and manufacturing functions headquartered in the UK, a press release from HIPA – The Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, reads. The decision to set up shop in Hungary was made due to the close proximity to many key automotive suppliers and automotive engineering talent.
The facility will open in early 2019. Engineers in the Budapest office will work alongside the company’s supply chain located in Europe to support the launch of vehicles into its global manufacturing locations.
“Hungary has a strong track record in automotive engineering. We have chosen it as the location for a new engineering base to enable close collaboration with our suppliers located in Central and Eastern Europe. The team in Budapest will complement the suppliers and supplier technical assistance that we already partner with in the region, as well as our teams in the UK,” says Nick Rogers, Executive Director of Product Engineering, in the press release.
