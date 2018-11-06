© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

€600 million for Berlin – Siemens signs future pact for Germany

Siemens is making a strong commitment to Germany, and Berlin. At the Siemens industrial estate in Berlin's Spandau district, Siemens is planning on making its biggest single investment ever in the company's history in Berlin.

In the coming years, up to EUR 600 million are to be invested in what the company describes as “a new world of working and living”; Siemensstadt (or Siemens City) 2.0.



This project, which covers an area of 70 hectares, aims to transform this industrial area into a home to centers of research and expertise, to start-up incubators and to research and scientific institutes as well as their partner companies.



"The idea behind the founding of Siemensstadt in 1897 was to combine space for working, researching and living to cultivate a beneficial symbiosis for a successful future. Today, too, we need to rethink the future of work. Megatrends like industrialization and urbanization will usher in fundamental changes. Working, learning and residential living will be more integrated, and increasing connectivity among people and things will create new ecosystems. Siemens is the global market leader and thought leader in automation and industrial digitalization. And this leadership is precisely what Siemensstadt 2.0. is all about. We want to lead the way in shaping Industrie 4.0 in the socioeconomic environment, too. This environment includes a networked ecosystem with flexible working conditions, societal integration and affordable living space," says Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG, in a press release.



As part of this project, Siemens' current property in Spandau is to be developed into a technology park and incubator in the heart of Siemensstadt by the end of 2030.



Among the fields of focus the company names areas such as distributed energy systems and energy management, electric vehicle technology, Industrie 4.0, machine learning, networked assets, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, and additive manufacturing – which are to be based in Siemensstadt. The concept calls for investments in core competencies in production and service, which will also lead to new job profiles.



As part of the Siemensstadt agreement, a second memorandum of understanding (MoU), for an industrial and scientific campus, was signed with the City of Berlin, Technische Universität Berlin, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft and the German Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM).