Eltos invests in a Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL direct image system

Italian printed circuit boards manufacturer Eltos S.p.A. has invested in new equipment for PCB direct image printing.

Dott. Riccardo Pinamonti, Founder and CEO of Eltos, is convinced that “to be innovative is necessary to have different ideas and to offer new solution and opportunities to our customers”; to achieve this goal “is necessary to get the best solutions in the market from the most reliable partner in terms of machines, support and spare parts delivery”.



Eltos S.p.A., a medium size pcb company mainly active in Europe, with 100 employees, is a long-standing customer of Orbotech in Europe with the above 2 Direct Image systems Paragon and Nuvogo, 2 AOI systems Discovery and Fusion (also with XL table) and 1 digital ink jet printer Sprint120, a press release reads..



Both Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL and Teknek ACM55 have been sold thanks JO-TECH consultancy, a company offering solutions for both pcb and smt industries, active since more than 30 years, and sales representative and distributor in Italy for Orbotech SA and Teknek ITW.