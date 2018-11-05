© Eltos PCB | November 05, 2018
Eltos invests in a Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL direct image system
Italian printed circuit boards manufacturer Eltos S.p.A. has invested in new equipment for PCB direct image printing.
Dott. Riccardo Pinamonti, Founder and CEO of Eltos, is convinced that “to be innovative is necessary to have different ideas and to offer new solution and opportunities to our customers”; to achieve this goal “is necessary to get the best solutions in the market from the most reliable partner in terms of machines, support and spare parts delivery”.
Eltos S.p.A., a medium size pcb company mainly active in Europe, with 100 employees, is a long-standing customer of Orbotech in Europe with the above 2 Direct Image systems Paragon and Nuvogo, 2 AOI systems Discovery and Fusion (also with XL table) and 1 digital ink jet printer Sprint120, a press release reads..
Both Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL and Teknek ACM55 have been sold thanks JO-TECH consultancy, a company offering solutions for both pcb and smt industries, active since more than 30 years, and sales representative and distributor in Italy for Orbotech SA and Teknek ITW.
Eltos S.p.A., a medium size pcb company mainly active in Europe, with 100 employees, is a long-standing customer of Orbotech in Europe with the above 2 Direct Image systems Paragon and Nuvogo, 2 AOI systems Discovery and Fusion (also with XL table) and 1 digital ink jet printer Sprint120, a press release reads..
Both Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL and Teknek ACM55 have been sold thanks JO-TECH consultancy, a company offering solutions for both pcb and smt industries, active since more than 30 years, and sales representative and distributor in Italy for Orbotech SA and Teknek ITW.
Philips to open new diagnostic imaging R&D centre in Cleveland Royal Philips says that it will open a new R&D centre of excellence and headquarters for...
Eltos invests in a Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL direct image system Italian printed circuit boards manufacturer Eltos S.p.A. has invested in new equipment for...
RecyCâbles continues to expand RecyCâbles, formed as a joint venture between SUEZ and Nexans in 2008, has recycled...
Heraeus Medical Components acquires Evergreen Medical... Heraeus Medical Components, a global business unit of Heraeus Holding GmbH, has entered into...
Garmin's camera platform selected by Chinese auto company Geely Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., says that Geely Auto Group has selected Garmin...
paragon acquires speaker manufacturer LPG paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA says it is acquiring Lautsprecher-Produktions-Gesellschaft...
European Investment Bank approves €10M financing financing The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved EUR 10 million long-term quasi equity...
Kathrein sells automotive division to drive restructuring The company says that it has sold its Automotive division to technology firm Continental. The...
KUKA wins major automotive contract For the body-in-white production of the new C-class in Augsburg, Daimler AG has awarded a...
ACDi adds three key pieces of equipment to its manufacturing plant Electronics contract manufacturing firm, ACDi, says that it has added three new...
Elbit to provide maritime UAS to the EU Maritime Safety Agency Elbit Systems has been awarded a framework contract to provide maritime Unmanned Aircraft...
SMTC Corporation Invests in its U.S. and Mexican Operations EMS provider, SMTC, says that it has completed a nearly USD 5 million facility and equipment...
Swedish EMS expands in Norway via acqusition Inission is now establishing itself on the Norwegian market by acquiring Simpro Holding AS...
Note acquires UK-based Speedboard Assembly Services Swedish EMS provider Note, says it has acquired all shares in the UK based electronics manufacturer Speedboard Assembly Services Ltd. The 100 employee strong company operates at a facility in Windsor outside London.
Nano Dimension partners with Productivity Inc. Nano Dimension says it has signed a new reseller agreement with Productivity...
GPV acquires Swiss CCS Group Danish EMS provider GPV, says that it is acquiring the Swiss-based EMS company CCS. The transaction will lift GPV’s revenue by EUR 190 million to about EUR 350 million and place the company among the largest EMS companies in...
Third-quarter European semiconductor sales up 8.8 % YoY European semiconductor sales amounted to USD 10.705 billion in the third quarter of 2018, an...
KUKA to deliver production system to U.S. automotive manufacturer Robotics manufacturer, KUKA, says it has received a major systems engineering contract...
Harman strengthens presence in Israel with new HQ Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is strengthening its presence in Israel with the...
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions names new CFO Defense and aerospace electronics manufacturer, Cobham Advanced Electronic...
Gacell enter into a distribution agreement with CTEK Danish battery company Gacell A/S, and Swedish charger producer CTEK announces that...
North American PCB sales growth continues while orders falter Year-over-year growth continued for industry sales and orders. The book-to-bill ratio for...
Most ReadLoad more news