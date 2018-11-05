© Pixabay disign Electronics Production | November 05, 2018
RecyCâbles continues to expand
RecyCâbles, formed as a joint venture between SUEZ and Nexans in 2008, has recycled and recovered about 30,000 tonnes of cables annually at SUEZ Nord ecopôle in Noyelles-Godault (France). By 2020, the site aims to reach its maximum annual processing capacity of 36,000 tonnes.
The Noyelles-Godault site can process all cable types, from simple to complex, copper or aluminium, and whatever their origin, electrical or telecoms, from demolition or cable waste. In partnership with Nexans, SUEZ has developed advanced technologies that combine a sequence of sorting, cutting and crushing processes making it possible to recover nearly 30,000 tonnes of cables a year to produce of 99.9% pure copper shot for reuse, a press release states. The products derived through the cable recovery process (copper and aluminium shot, polymers and so on) are then sent to Nexans for example, for the manufacture of new cables.
"Nexans’ ten-year alliance with SUEZ through RecyCâbles reflects the Group's commitment to environmental preservation. The Nexans Recycling Services offer is part of this same circular economy approach. By working with committed organizations like SUEZ, and by placing our common expertise at the service of our customers and partners, together we are contributing to building a sustainable future", states Kamil Beffa, Executive VP Europe for Nexans, in a press release.
Nexans has extended its partnership with SUEZ for the recovery of cables for three years, while also incorporating a significant element of consulting. The RecyCâbles employees are now involved with Nexans at the cable design phase in order to optimise their end-of-service-life and to create, from the very beginning, a circular economy philosophy.
Since July 2017, SUEZ and Nexans have also set up a compacting activity near the main Noyelles-Godault factory, with the capacity to compact 600 tonnes of cables and non-ferrous metals a month. The aim is to reach 800 tonnes a month by 2019. Finally, in July 2019, the processing capacity of the site will be extended by 7,000 tonnes a year through the creation of a second crushing line.
"By 2050, some ores may have been depleted. The creation of a recovery chain for cables and non-ferrous metals allows us to secure resources by producing very high quality secondary raw materials from waste. The SUEZ Group is particularly proud of what has been achieved so far and we aim to continue down this path with Nexans to pursue the development of RecyCâbles. The combined expertise of SUEZ and Nexans has already raised the profile of RecyCâble, both in France and internationally", adds Philippe Maillard, Executive VP of SUEZ France.
"Nexans’ ten-year alliance with SUEZ through RecyCâbles reflects the Group's commitment to environmental preservation. The Nexans Recycling Services offer is part of this same circular economy approach. By working with committed organizations like SUEZ, and by placing our common expertise at the service of our customers and partners, together we are contributing to building a sustainable future", states Kamil Beffa, Executive VP Europe for Nexans, in a press release.
Nexans has extended its partnership with SUEZ for the recovery of cables for three years, while also incorporating a significant element of consulting. The RecyCâbles employees are now involved with Nexans at the cable design phase in order to optimise their end-of-service-life and to create, from the very beginning, a circular economy philosophy.
Since July 2017, SUEZ and Nexans have also set up a compacting activity near the main Noyelles-Godault factory, with the capacity to compact 600 tonnes of cables and non-ferrous metals a month. The aim is to reach 800 tonnes a month by 2019. Finally, in July 2019, the processing capacity of the site will be extended by 7,000 tonnes a year through the creation of a second crushing line.
"By 2050, some ores may have been depleted. The creation of a recovery chain for cables and non-ferrous metals allows us to secure resources by producing very high quality secondary raw materials from waste. The SUEZ Group is particularly proud of what has been achieved so far and we aim to continue down this path with Nexans to pursue the development of RecyCâbles. The combined expertise of SUEZ and Nexans has already raised the profile of RecyCâble, both in France and internationally", adds Philippe Maillard, Executive VP of SUEZ France.
Philips to open new diagnostic imaging R&D centre in Cleveland Royal Philips says that it will open a new R&D centre of excellence and headquarters for...
Eltos invests in a Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL direct image system Italian printed circuit boards manufacturer Eltos S.p.A. has invested in new equipment for...
RecyCâbles continues to expand RecyCâbles, formed as a joint venture between SUEZ and Nexans in 2008, has recycled...
Heraeus Medical Components acquires Evergreen Medical... Heraeus Medical Components, a global business unit of Heraeus Holding GmbH, has entered into...
Garmin's camera platform selected by Chinese auto company Geely Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., says that Geely Auto Group has selected Garmin...
paragon acquires speaker manufacturer LPG paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA says it is acquiring Lautsprecher-Produktions-Gesellschaft...
European Investment Bank approves €10M financing financing The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved EUR 10 million long-term quasi equity...
Kathrein sells automotive division to drive restructuring The company says that it has sold its Automotive division to technology firm Continental. The...
KUKA wins major automotive contract For the body-in-white production of the new C-class in Augsburg, Daimler AG has awarded a...
ACDi adds three key pieces of equipment to its manufacturing plant Electronics contract manufacturing firm, ACDi, says that it has added three new...
Elbit to provide maritime UAS to the EU Maritime Safety Agency Elbit Systems has been awarded a framework contract to provide maritime Unmanned Aircraft...
SMTC Corporation Invests in its U.S. and Mexican Operations EMS provider, SMTC, says that it has completed a nearly USD 5 million facility and equipment...
Swedish EMS expands in Norway via acqusition Inission is now establishing itself on the Norwegian market by acquiring Simpro Holding AS...
Note acquires UK-based Speedboard Assembly Services Swedish EMS provider Note, says it has acquired all shares in the UK based electronics manufacturer Speedboard Assembly Services Ltd. The 100 employee strong company operates at a facility in Windsor outside London.
Nano Dimension partners with Productivity Inc. Nano Dimension says it has signed a new reseller agreement with Productivity...
GPV acquires Swiss CCS Group Danish EMS provider GPV, says that it is acquiring the Swiss-based EMS company CCS. The transaction will lift GPV’s revenue by EUR 190 million to about EUR 350 million and place the company among the largest EMS companies in...
Third-quarter European semiconductor sales up 8.8 % YoY European semiconductor sales amounted to USD 10.705 billion in the third quarter of 2018, an...
KUKA to deliver production system to U.S. automotive manufacturer Robotics manufacturer, KUKA, says it has received a major systems engineering contract...
Harman strengthens presence in Israel with new HQ Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is strengthening its presence in Israel with the...
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions names new CFO Defense and aerospace electronics manufacturer, Cobham Advanced Electronic...
Gacell enter into a distribution agreement with CTEK Danish battery company Gacell A/S, and Swedish charger producer CTEK announces that...
North American PCB sales growth continues while orders falter Year-over-year growth continued for industry sales and orders. The book-to-bill ratio for...
Most ReadLoad more news