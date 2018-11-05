© Pixabay disign

RecyCâbles continues to expand

RecyCâbles, formed as a joint venture between SUEZ and Nexans in 2008, has recycled and recovered about 30,000 tonnes of cables annually at SUEZ Nord ecopôle in Noyelles-Godault (France). By 2020, the site aims to reach its maximum annual processing capacity of 36,000 tonnes.

The Noyelles-Godault site can process all cable types, from simple to complex, copper or aluminium, and whatever their origin, electrical or telecoms, from demolition or cable waste. In partnership with Nexans, SUEZ has developed advanced technologies that combine a sequence of sorting, cutting and crushing processes making it possible to recover nearly 30,000 tonnes of cables a year to produce of 99.9% pure copper shot for reuse, a press release states. The products derived through the cable recovery process (copper and aluminium shot, polymers and so on) are then sent to Nexans for example, for the manufacture of new cables.



"Nexans’ ten-year alliance with SUEZ through RecyCâbles reflects the Group's commitment to environmental preservation. The Nexans Recycling Services offer is part of this same circular economy approach. By working with committed organizations like SUEZ, and by placing our common expertise at the service of our customers and partners, together we are contributing to building a sustainable future", states Kamil Beffa, Executive VP Europe for Nexans, in a press release.



Nexans has extended its partnership with SUEZ for the recovery of cables for three years, while also incorporating a significant element of consulting. The RecyCâbles employees are now involved with Nexans at the cable design phase in order to optimise their end-of-service-life and to create, from the very beginning, a circular economy philosophy.



Since July 2017, SUEZ and Nexans have also set up a compacting activity near the main Noyelles-Godault factory, with the capacity to compact 600 tonnes of cables and non-ferrous metals a month. The aim is to reach 800 tonnes a month by 2019. Finally, in July 2019, the processing capacity of the site will be extended by 7,000 tonnes a year through the creation of a second crushing line.



"By 2050, some ores may have been depleted. The creation of a recovery chain for cables and non-ferrous metals allows us to secure resources by producing very high quality secondary raw materials from waste. The SUEZ Group is particularly proud of what has been achieved so far and we aim to continue down this path with Nexans to pursue the development of RecyCâbles. The combined expertise of SUEZ and Nexans has already raised the profile of RecyCâble, both in France and internationally", adds Philippe Maillard, Executive VP of SUEZ France.