© kentoh dreamstime.com PCB | November 05, 2018
Heraeus Medical Components acquires Evergreen Medical Technologies
Heraeus Medical Components, a global business unit of Heraeus Holding GmbH, has entered into an agreement to acquire Evergreen Medical Technologies and its subsidiary, PhysioTest, effective October 31st.
Evergreen Medical Technologies is a contract design, development and manufacturing partner to medical device and start-up companies with specific expertise in neuromodulation.
Dr. Nicolas Guggenheim, President of Heraeus Medical Components, noted that Evergreen’s expertise in neuromodulation was a driving factor in the transaction. He said, “With over 600 diseases of the nervous system, neuromodulation will be an increasingly important treatment option to improve patients’ quality of life. We continue to expand our capabilities in neuromodulation to support our medical device customers, and with this acquisition we will enable our customers to accelerate innovation in this therapy area.”
Dr. Nicolas Guggenheim, President of Heraeus Medical Components, noted that Evergreen’s expertise in neuromodulation was a driving factor in the transaction. He said, “With over 600 diseases of the nervous system, neuromodulation will be an increasingly important treatment option to improve patients’ quality of life. We continue to expand our capabilities in neuromodulation to support our medical device customers, and with this acquisition we will enable our customers to accelerate innovation in this therapy area.”
Philips to open new diagnostic imaging R&D centre in Cleveland Royal Philips says that it will open a new R&D centre of excellence and headquarters for...
Eltos invests in a Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL direct image system Italian printed circuit boards manufacturer Eltos S.p.A. has invested in new equipment for...
RecyCâbles continues to expand RecyCâbles, formed as a joint venture between SUEZ and Nexans in 2008, has recycled...
Heraeus Medical Components acquires Evergreen Medical... Heraeus Medical Components, a global business unit of Heraeus Holding GmbH, has entered into...
Garmin's camera platform selected by Chinese auto company Geely Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., says that Geely Auto Group has selected Garmin...
paragon acquires speaker manufacturer LPG paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA says it is acquiring Lautsprecher-Produktions-Gesellschaft...
European Investment Bank approves €10M financing financing The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved EUR 10 million long-term quasi equity...
Kathrein sells automotive division to drive restructuring The company says that it has sold its Automotive division to technology firm Continental. The...
KUKA wins major automotive contract For the body-in-white production of the new C-class in Augsburg, Daimler AG has awarded a...
ACDi adds three key pieces of equipment to its manufacturing plant Electronics contract manufacturing firm, ACDi, says that it has added three new...
Elbit to provide maritime UAS to the EU Maritime Safety Agency Elbit Systems has been awarded a framework contract to provide maritime Unmanned Aircraft...
SMTC Corporation Invests in its U.S. and Mexican Operations EMS provider, SMTC, says that it has completed a nearly USD 5 million facility and equipment...
Swedish EMS expands in Norway via acqusition Inission is now establishing itself on the Norwegian market by acquiring Simpro Holding AS...
Note acquires UK-based Speedboard Assembly Services Swedish EMS provider Note, says it has acquired all shares in the UK based electronics manufacturer Speedboard Assembly Services Ltd. The 100 employee strong company operates at a facility in Windsor outside London.
Nano Dimension partners with Productivity Inc. Nano Dimension says it has signed a new reseller agreement with Productivity...
GPV acquires Swiss CCS Group Danish EMS provider GPV, says that it is acquiring the Swiss-based EMS company CCS. The transaction will lift GPV’s revenue by EUR 190 million to about EUR 350 million and place the company among the largest EMS companies in...
Third-quarter European semiconductor sales up 8.8 % YoY European semiconductor sales amounted to USD 10.705 billion in the third quarter of 2018, an...
KUKA to deliver production system to U.S. automotive manufacturer Robotics manufacturer, KUKA, says it has received a major systems engineering contract...
Harman strengthens presence in Israel with new HQ Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is strengthening its presence in Israel with the...
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions names new CFO Defense and aerospace electronics manufacturer, Cobham Advanced Electronic...
Gacell enter into a distribution agreement with CTEK Danish battery company Gacell A/S, and Swedish charger producer CTEK announces that...
North American PCB sales growth continues while orders falter Year-over-year growth continued for industry sales and orders. The book-to-bill ratio for...
Most ReadLoad more news