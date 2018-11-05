© kentoh dreamstime.com

Heraeus Medical Components acquires Evergreen Medical Technologies

Heraeus Medical Components, a global business unit of Heraeus Holding GmbH, has entered into an agreement to acquire Evergreen Medical Technologies and its subsidiary, PhysioTest, effective October 31st.

Evergreen Medical Technologies is a contract design, development and manufacturing partner to medical device and start-up companies with specific expertise in neuromodulation.



Dr. Nicolas Guggenheim, President of Heraeus Medical Components, noted that Evergreen’s expertise in neuromodulation was a driving factor in the transaction. He said, “With over 600 diseases of the nervous system, neuromodulation will be an increasingly important treatment option to improve patients’ quality of life. We continue to expand our capabilities in neuromodulation to support our medical device customers, and with this acquisition we will enable our customers to accelerate innovation in this therapy area.”