© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 01, 2018
Elbit to provide maritime UAS to the EU Maritime Safety Agency
Elbit Systems has been awarded a framework contract to provide maritime Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) patrol services to be provided by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) to countries in the European Union.
The contract that will be executed in cooperation with CEiiA is for a two-year base period and two single year option periods. If fully ordered, the total contract value is EUR 59 million.
Under the contract and in cooperation with CEiiA, an engineering company in Portugal, Elbit Systems will lease and operate its Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol and its Ground Control Station. A persistent long-range unmanned maritime surveillance system tailored for littoral and blue water operations, the Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol will feature maritime radar, an Electro Optic payload, Satellite Communication and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver. The Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol will enable persistent monitoring of vast swathes of sea and long coastlines and effective identification of suspicious activities and potential hazards.
"Having been selected by the European Union authorities is yet another vote of confidence in the Hermes 900 by following additional contract awards for this UAS in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Israel. Extensively deployed, the Hermes 900 family of UAS continuously expands its capabilities introducing the capability to operate in civilian airspace and integrating self-protection suites and stronger payloads," Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, says in a press release.
Under the contract and in cooperation with CEiiA, an engineering company in Portugal, Elbit Systems will lease and operate its Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol and its Ground Control Station. A persistent long-range unmanned maritime surveillance system tailored for littoral and blue water operations, the Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol will feature maritime radar, an Electro Optic payload, Satellite Communication and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver. The Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol will enable persistent monitoring of vast swathes of sea and long coastlines and effective identification of suspicious activities and potential hazards.
"Having been selected by the European Union authorities is yet another vote of confidence in the Hermes 900 by following additional contract awards for this UAS in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Israel. Extensively deployed, the Hermes 900 family of UAS continuously expands its capabilities introducing the capability to operate in civilian airspace and integrating self-protection suites and stronger payloads," Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, says in a press release.
Kathrein sells automotive division to drive restructuring The company says that it has sold its Automotive division to technology firm Continental. The...
KUKA wins major automotive contract For the body-in-white production of the new C-class in Augsburg, Daimler AG has awarded a...
ACDi adds three key pieces of equipment to its manufacturing plant Electronics contract manufacturing firm, ACDi, says that it has added three new...
Elbit to provide maritime UAS to the EU Maritime Safety Agency Elbit Systems has been awarded a framework contract to provide maritime Unmanned Aircraft...
SMTC Corporation Invests in its U.S. and Mexican Operations EMS provider, SMTC, says that it has completed a nearly USD 5 million facility and equipment...
Swedish EMS expands in Norway via acqusition Inission is now establishing itself on the Norwegian market by acquiring Simpro Holding AS...
Note acquires UK-based Speedboard Assembly Services Swedish EMS provider Note, says it has acquired all shares in the UK based electronics manufacturer Speedboard Assembly Services Ltd. The 100 employee strong company operates at a facility in Windsor outside London.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Nano Dimension partners with Productivity Inc. Nano Dimension says it has signed a new reseller agreement with Productivity...
GPV acquires Swiss CCS Group Danish EMS provider GPV, says that it is acquiring the Swiss-based EMS company CCS. The transaction will lift GPV’s revenue by EUR 190 million to about EUR 350 million and place the company among the largest EMS companies in...
Third-quarter European semiconductor sales up 8.8 % YoY European semiconductor sales amounted to USD 10.705 billion in the third quarter of 2018, an...
KUKA to deliver production system to U.S. automotive manufacturer Robotics manufacturer, KUKA, says it has received a major systems engineering contract...
Harman strengthens presence in Israel with new HQ Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is strengthening its presence in Israel with the...
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions names new CFO Defense and aerospace electronics manufacturer, Cobham Advanced Electronic...
Gacell enter into a distribution agreement with CTEK Danish battery company Gacell A/S, and Swedish charger producer CTEK announces that...
North American PCB sales growth continues while orders falter Year-over-year growth continued for industry sales and orders. The book-to-bill ratio for...
Cirtronics expands capacity with fifth Speedprint screen printer New Hampshire-based electronics manufacturer, Cirtronics, says it has received...
OnRobot launches its US headquarters The company, which offers end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots, has opened...
Cosel opens new Japanese R&D Innovation centre Cosel Co, Ltd) has officially opened its new R&D and innovation center in Toyama...
Fujitsu to lay off around 1'800 in Germany The only remaining computer manufacturing facility in Europe will vanish: The Japanese...
Neways books higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 126.0 million in Q3-18...
Elmatica with a 20% revenue increase in Q3 Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica report a 20% revenue increase in Q3 compared with 2017.
Changes in Aspocomp's management team The Finnish PCB manufacturer says it has appointed a new Deputy CEO and at the same...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news