© OnRobot

OnRobot launches its US headquarters

The company, which offers end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots, has opened its first US headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

The company’s decision to open shop in Dallas was made due to its close proximity to its partners; Dallas will also provide OnRobot with a central location that is easy for both customers and staff to visit for training, demonstrations and sales meetings. The location is aid to allow the company ample opportunity to expand its US headquarters as staff is added – without having to relocate.



Now its time for recruitment. The company plans on recruiting nationwide for its Dallas-based positions with goals to grow the number of staff from its current four employees to a 25-35 strong workforce in the next two to three years, the company says.



OnRobot provides hardware and software that is used with collaborative robots – or cobots – from a variety of robot manufacturers, such as Universal Robots, KUKA, FANUC and Yaskawa. The industry is now scaling up production as cobots have become the fastest growing segment of industrial automation, expected to jump tenfold to 34% of all industrial robot sales by 2025, according to the International Federation of Robotics.



“North America is rapidly becoming one of our primary markets and we looked at several locations from coast to coast before settling on Dallas,” says Kristian Hulgard, General Manager of OnRobot’s Americas Division. “Not only was it the prime location for our business, we were also pleased to see the tech boom that has been going on in the city. As more manufacturers and tech companies realize the benefit of growing their businesses in this region, OnRobot will also benefit from the quality of talent that is sure to follow.”