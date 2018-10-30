© federicofoto dreamstime.com

Fujitsu to lay off around 1'800 in Germany

The only remaining computer manufacturing facility in Europe will vanish: The Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu wants to close its plant in Augsburg with around 1'400 employees by the end of 2020 in a major restructuring effort.

A further 400 jobs will be affected at other German locations. The company plans to relocate development, manufacturing and logistics to its home base in Japan. How many German jobs will be lost is not yet clear. Negotiations with employee representatives will commence as soon as possible.



“The announcement of Fujitsu GmbH came as a complete surprise for the employees and also for us as IG Metall. We are very shocked that now, after LEDVANCE, a second company will close its operations in Augsburg, affecting some 1'350 employees”, explains Angela Steinecker, company representative for IG Metall at Fujitsu GmbH.



IG Metall condemns the cutbacks we are discussing here, a press release from the union states: “We demand a sustainable concept for Fujitsu GmbH and its locations in Germany, expect jobs to be maintained and reasonable solutions for our colleagues,” continues Angela Steinecker. “We will not simply accept a closure of the Augsburg site.”



Jürgen Wechsler, district manager of IG Metall Bavaria, warns of the consequences for the business location of Augsburg and calls on politicians to act: “After the announced closure of the LEDVANCE facility, this is the second heavy blow to Augsburg and the region within a short time. I call on the state government to not just let it happen, but to intervene.”