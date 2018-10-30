© Elmatica

Elmatica with a 20% revenue increase in Q3

Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica report a 20% revenue increase in Q3 compared with 2017.

“This indicates that even if the industry struggle with a lack of components and a challenging global economic situation with trade conflicts, commerce is still relatively strong. The demand for PCB is steadily increasing and Q4 is also expected to be stronger than 2017, however, there is an increased uncertainty in regard to Q2 2019”, states CEO of Elmatica Didrik Bech in a press release.



Elmatica still predicts a stable increase in orders placed of approximately 3 - 8% for 2018 in total. 2017 was strong with a revenue increased by 17%. Earlier this year the Printed Circuit Broker predicted that Q3 and Q4 2018 would be stronger than first anticipated.



“Our prognosis was that third and fourth quarter of 2018 would be stronger than estimated at the beginning of the year, these prognosis seems to be correct now, says Bech.



“During the summer we announced that 2018 would be a year with challenges and opportunities. This has certainly been the case on the global playing field, but we know that with challenges come opportunities. We are honored that our partners have valued our products and transparency during this period and continued to grow the relationship with Elmatica, Bech concludes.