DEK Lands Advanced Packaging Awards Duo at Semicon West

In what has become a regular occurrence for the mass imaging leader, DEK again took to the podium at last week's Semicon West event to accept not one, but two Advanced Packaging Awards in recognition of the company's latest technology innovations.

Accepting the awards on behalf of DEK were the company's CEO, John Hartner, and Americas General Manager, Neil MacRaild.



Taking top honors in the categories of Specialized Advanced Packaging Equipment and Materials and Die Attach Equipment and Materials were DEK's SinguLign™ and DirEKt Coat™ processes -- two recently developed packaging advances designed to provide higher throughput production of next-generation devices. DEK's SinguLign™ enables the high accuracy mass imaging of multiple materials such as solder paste, solder spheres, flux and adhesive onto singulated substrates or components directly from the carrier, allowing the accurate processing of known good parts down to 20 mm in size. Enabled by a highly-accurate printing platform, advanced tooling, a carrier and a miniaturized print or ball placement head, repeatable and precise deposits can be applied to parts individually. And, with only known good parts are being processed, throughput and end of the line yield are dramatically improved.



Addressing the demanding requirements of ultra-thin wafer processing, DEK's DirEKt Coat system delivers an ultra-thin wafer level-coating process for various materials including die attach, epoxies and protective backside coatings. Utilizing a Micron-class Galaxy mass imaging system, a DEK engineered ultra-flat pallet, a die attach stencil or screen and a specially designed squeegee, the DirEKt Coat process allows for the high-speed, uniform deposition of 25 micron coatings on wafers as thin as 100 microns and up to 300mm in diameter.



“Winning these awards is just further proof of DEK's tremendous efforts to advance the cause of high-accuracy, high-speed yet cost-effective packaging solutions,” says John Hartner, DEK's CEO. “Our R&D and applications teams work tirelessly to develop process-enabling solutions to today's most pressing production challenges and having these efforts recognized with two such esteemed awards is extremely gratifying.”



Sponsored by PennWell's Advanced Packaging magazine, the AP Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts who evaluate new products based on their innovativeness, cost effectiveness, speed and throughput improvement, quality, ease of use, maintainability and reparability and environmental responsibility. By meeting the tough criteria established by the award hosts, DEK's dual submissions to the contest rose to the top as clear winners in their respective categories.



“The efficiencies and flexibility of DEK's high accuracy mass imaging platforms have clearly established these systems as viable alternatives to high-priced, single-function dedicated semiconductor processing equipment,” concludes Neil MacRaild, Amercias General Manager for DEK. “The honors bestowed upon these latest innovations only serve to provide additional validation of the sophistication and application adaptability of DEK's Micron-class platform.”