© Sionics

Sionics gains medical accreditation

UK-based contract electronics manufacturer, Sionics Ltd, announces that it has recently gained ISO 13485 : 2016 medical accreditation to add to its ISO 9001 : 2015 accreditation.

The Newmarket, Suffolk company used to specialise mainly in fast turnaround prototype Printed Circuit Board Assembly dealing in 1’s and 10’s, but with recent investment Sionics can now manufacture production volumes too, the company says.



“With a changing marketplace, I found that some of our customers were moving into medical electronics so the natural thing to do was to continue to support their needs and apply for ISO13485”, says Sionics CEO, Simon Coulson, in a press release.“And since securing this accreditation we have noticed a significant increase in interest in what we do here in Newmarket which is very exciting considering any uncertainties due to the imminent Brexit”.