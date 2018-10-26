© Uniti

Uniti to set up EV production site in the UK

Uniti Sweden plans to establish an electric vehicle “pilot production plant” at Silverstone Park, the home of the British Grand Prix.

The facility will be used to produce the Uniti One electric car, while serving as a blueprint for globally licensed “digital” assembly plants throughout the world. The Swedish company anticipates this Industry 4.0 pilot facility to be operational by 2020.



“The UK’s approach to vehicle production, with its focus on light-weighting and innovation in advanced materials, is an ideal model for electric car production globally,” says Uniti CEO, Lewis Horne, in a press release. “It’s no secret that some of the world’s best vehicle engineers are clustered around Silverstone. When coupled with a government receptive to our ambition and goals, we couldn’t find a better home to establish our pilot production facility.”



Uniti has been working with MEPC at Silverstone Park to develop a vision for the pilot plant, with further details to be announced soon. This is the first of several planned initiatives for Uniti to establish itself in the United Kingdom, working towards a goal of becoming a major player in the UK’s EV market over the next few years.



To date, the Swedish carmaker has already engaged a team of engineers at an R&D centre in Northamptonshire while fostering partnerships with local companies. The company is also setting up an office in London to ensure capital is raised for UK operations on a timescale meaningful to their plans, the release continues..



Uniti plans to unveil its production models in late 2019 and deliver vehicles to pre-order customers throughout northern Europe shortly thereafter.