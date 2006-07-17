Trident to distribute IRTOUCH Systems

IRTOUCH Systems, one of the leading manufacturers of touchscreen technology products, has selected Trident as a key distributor for the UK and Europe.

With over 25 years experience in infrared touch technology, IRTOUCH have cemented their reputation as a provider of reliable, durable, and unmatched cost-effective touch solutions to a multitude of applications such as gaming, industrial, medical and retail.







Under the new agreement, Trident has made available IRTOUCH's complete product line of infrared touchscreens, from 6.4" to 127". Advanced research and development has been conducted in this field so Trident can offer touchscreen products boasting the highest transparency and durability while offering water, dust and vandal-proof properties and all at an affordable

cost.



To mark the start of this agreement Trident are delighted to offer the E, K and L series of touchscreen products from IRTOUCH. All ranges feature excellent specifications such as water and dust resistance (IP65), scratch resistance, sunlight operability, a wide operating temperature range of -40 degrees C to 70 degrees C and compatibility with all major operating systems

such as Windows and Linux. The E series is available in a low profile designed to fit into LCD monitors with sizes available from 6.4" to 19". The K series is available from 15" to 29" and comes with a steel bezel and solid structure offering a rugged solution. Finally, the L series is available in

32" to 127" sizes and is designed for large screen unattended public applications.