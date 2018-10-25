© Garmin

Garmin opens its Olathe campus expansion

Garmin has opened the doors to its new 750’000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center that more than doubles the company's aviation product manufacturing and distribution capacity.

Garmin just hit a major milestone, the company says that it has sold more than 200 million of its GPS navigation and wearable technology products to customers around the world.



This milestone is concurrent with the opening of the first phase of the company’s facility expansion at its North American headquarters in Olathe, Kansas.



“All over the world, one product at a time, we help our customers beat yesterday with products that fuel their passions,” says Cliff Pemble, Garmin president and CEO, in a press release. “Just six years ago, Garmin sold its 100 millionth product. Today, we’ve doubled that number and have significantly expanded our business to become a leader in all markets we serve, including wearable technology which has been a source of remarkable growth in recent years.”



Now that the first phase of the Olathe campus expansion – the expanded manufacturing facility – is open and operating, the move of the company’s distribution center will begin early next year. Following the move of the distribution center, the second phase of renovating the existing Garmin warehouse and manufacturing space into a research and development facility and supporting office space will begin.



Once completed, the Garmin Olathe campus will offer 2.25 million square-feet of space, with room for up to 2’600 additional associates.